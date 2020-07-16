‘Not yet’: Parents weigh in on plans to send children back to school

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — “My concerns as a parent are just the safety of my child,” said Bertha Thompson, with the Newport News Parent-Teacher Association.

Safety — That could be the biggest concern most parents have as they anxiously await plans to start school for the fall semester. Administrators all over Hampton Roads are awaiting results of surveys, or are poring over those already turned in. Some tentative plans call for online classes while students stay home, others suggest a mix of online and in-school instruction.

Thompson, who has a son at Heritage High, is concerned about the possibility of hundreds of students, teachers and staff, all coming back to Heritage, thus increasing everyone’s chance of coming in contact with COVID-19. As for her son and other teens, Thompson worries about what medical experts have been saying, that children’s symptoms are not the same as for the adults, so, the exposure is there.

And what will the teenagers bring home?

Laura Hogan of York County’s PTA hedged her bets when saying she was ready for her children to leave home.

“As far as going to school, I would love to see my kids go to school five days a week. Do I feel it’s feasible right now? I’m not sure. Every day my opinion changes because of different guidelines that come out,” Hogan said.

Michael Willon, district director, of the Williamsburg-James City County PTA said the alternative learning environment at home was challenging.

“I have two boys. We’re a military family. Both of our boys have IEPs (Individualized Education Programs). Going to high school next year, and certainly for us, the challenge, I think, towards the end of the year last year, was having both boys trying to work with asynchronous, as well as synchronous learning to kind of be successful in their academics.”

Karen Peterson, with the Williamsburg-James City County PTA said her daughter is worried about what plans may be for the fall.

“We will be at Warhill High School next year. My youngest daughter … she has been doing fine … over the summer. The uncertainty of what is going to take place in the fall is a concern for her.”

Parent Jen Parker also has concerns.

“I’m definitely — for the teachers that are older — they should not be there. But they should be paid, and the problem is, we already, I don’t know about everybody else, but in Hampton, we can’t find [substitute teachers]. I mean, the subs shortage, I mean, they’re combining classrooms, already.”

Parker has two children she’d like to see back in class. And, one daughter is itching to get on Phoebus High’s volleyball court. A college scholarship may be in that daughter Serenity’s future.

“I believe my kids have to go back to school. I’m good with a rotational schedule. And as for the plans Hampton school leaders are considering? I’m looking at two days a week, and then, independent (study).”

Laura Hogan of York County said, “My high schooler, you know, really really wants to get back. She does understand that it’s going to look different. One can wear a mask and the other is like, ‘Oh heck no, I can’t wear that all day.’ So I struggle with that as well.”

There’s still time to weigh in. Most communities are urging you to check in with your school or administration, right now, with any concerns you may have.

And, of course, keep it right here to 10 On Your Side for the latest developments on the pandemic and how it’s impacting schools here in Hampton Roads.

Latest Posts: