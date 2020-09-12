Northern Virginia school system hacked, data held for ransom

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest school system has been hacked and the attackers are seeking a ransom payment to keep them from disclosing stolen personal information.

WRC-TV in Washington reports that the internet hacking group Maze posted some of the data stolen from Fairfax County Public Schools, including student disciplinary records and grades, to prove its hack was successful.

The school system confirmed the hack and said it is investigating and working with law enforcement.

Unrelated, the school system reported it experienced technical difficulties Friday as students completed the first week of online schooling.

The school system blamed the problems on internet provider Verizon, but Verizon said it did not experience any service outages.

The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers responded to the news of the hack:

“We were shocked to learn that the FCPS system has been hacked. This is deeply alarming for our community and we urge FCPS to swiftly resolve the issue, take every action possible to maintain the safety of employee and student data and information and keep the FCPS community informed of all developments.” Tina Williams, president of Fairfax County Federation of Teachers

