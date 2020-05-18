Northam announces education work group to help guide safe process to reopening Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced a group of education stakeholders participating in the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Education Work Group to help carry out a safe return for students.

The group is comprised of representatives from Virginia’s public and private early childhood, K-12, and higher education systems, and includes teachers, superintendents, parents, college presidents, state agency personnel, special education advocates, museum directors, and student perspectives.

Secretary of Education Atif Qarni formed the work group and chaired its first meeting on April 23 which has since been working on developing recommendations to align policies throughout the Commonwealth’s preK-20 education system and ensure continuity of learning.

I am deeply grateful for Virginia’s educators, administrators, school nutrition workers, support staff, parents, and students for the ways they have adapted to new learning environments over the past two months,” said Governor Northam.

Qarni stated that the group use their expertise to guide our approach and help ensure that all voices are heard and all recommendations are made through the lens of equity.

