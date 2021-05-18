Norfolk teacher featured in People magazine

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local teacher and WAVY Excellent Educator is getting national recognition for her work during the pandemic.

Detra Johnson, an art teacher at Southside STEM Academy, is on page 65 in Monday’s issue. It highlights “high-tech heroes,” teachers from across the country who got creative when COVID hit.

The page talks about how Johnson built a digital museum to show off her students’ artwork online, since she could no longer hang their creations up on school walls.

You can read more about Johnson and watch Symone Davis’ story on her here.