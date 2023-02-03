NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong presented a $401 million proposed operating budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

During a school board meeting Wednesday, Dr. Byrdsong proposed the budget, which focuses on five priority areas including employee recruitment and the safety and security of students and staff.

Below is a list of some of the specific recommendations Dr. Byrdsong made when proposing the budget:

Pay increases for teachers, administrators, and classified staff (transportation, school nutrition services, school plant facility, etc.)

A variety of bonuses aimed at employee recruitment and retention

Safety and security enhancements to include hiring additional school security officers, providing raises for currently employed school security officers, and installing a weapons detection system at every school

Window, door, and roof replacements

Additional resources for students and schools

The school board will deliberate on the recommendation in the coming weeks, with the goal of adopting a budget on Mar. 15.