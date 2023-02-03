NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong presented a $401 million proposed operating budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
During a school board meeting Wednesday, Dr. Byrdsong proposed the budget, which focuses on five priority areas including employee recruitment and the safety and security of students and staff.
Below is a list of some of the specific recommendations Dr. Byrdsong made when proposing the budget:
- Pay increases for teachers, administrators, and classified staff (transportation, school nutrition services, school plant facility, etc.)
- A variety of bonuses aimed at employee recruitment and retention
- Safety and security enhancements to include hiring additional school security officers, providing raises for currently employed school security officers, and installing a weapons detection system at every school
- Window, door, and roof replacements
- Additional resources for students and schools
The school board will deliberate on the recommendation in the coming weeks, with the goal of adopting a budget on Mar. 15.