Norfolk State talks plans for $40M donation from billionaire and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a donation for the history books.

Billionaire and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott gifted Norfolk State University $40 million this week.

Before this, NSU officials say their largest single gift was $3.5 million in 2009 from an anonymous donor.

NSU President Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston says they were identified because of their strong leadership and results, so they want to keep going in that direction.

“I could not have asked for a better gift at the end of this very difficult year than what Mackenzie Scott has provided for us and for HBCUs across the nation,” Adams-Gaston said.

Adams-Gaston says one of the things they want to do with the funds is grow their endowment, that way students can have more scholarship opportunities.

She says they’re also about to roll out a capital campaign to help with those efforts.

“This will really allow us to do much more within our community,” said Adams-Gaston.

Scott, who’s currently the fourth-wealthiest woman in the world, wrote in a recent article she pledged to help organizations working to alleviate suffering for those hardest hit by the pandemic this year.

“The pandemic has been particularly difficult for the entire nation, but when you think about our demographic of students, faculty and staff and you think about what the pandemic has done — especially in the Black and Latino community — it’s really been disproportionately impacted. We’ve been disproportionately impacted,” said Adams-Gaston.

Scott donated more than $4 billion in total to 384 organizations across the country.

Elizabeth City State University received $15 million, which was the largest gift in their school’s history.

Hampton University received $30 million from Scott earlier this year.