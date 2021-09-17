Norfolk schools add COVID-19 case reporting button to school websites

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is working to streamline the process for reporting COVID-19 cases and exposures to the school division.

On Friday, NPS notified students and families that there is now a COVID-19 reporting button on each school’s webpage.

The button is at the top and center of each homepage and says “COVID CASE REPORTING.” It’s also located within the icon bar underneath the picture rotator on each schools’ homepage.

Clicking the button will bring up a reporting form to submit to the child’s school.

