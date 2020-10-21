Norfolk school board to discuss second quarter plans during meeting Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s school board is set to make plans for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. The district started the school year virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic but with the second quarter starting in just two weeks, school leaders could decide to return some students to in-person learning.

Last week, parents told WAVY they were concerned while waiting for a plan. The school’s spokesperson says health and safety is the top priority for the board.

This will also be a topic of discussion at the meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday as Norfolk appears to have a higher risk of transmission right now, according to health data.

10 On Your Side obtained a copy of the presentation for tonight. In it, the survey results show most parents support sending their child to school for in-person learning.

About 33.5% of teachers “strongly disagree” that it is safe to return to school, even while social distancing and wearing masks. The school board meeting will be live-streamed.

Latest Posts: