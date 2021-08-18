Norfolk School Board to discuss back-to-school plans Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With less than a month until school starts, Norfolk’s school board will go over plans Wednesday to welcome students back.

The workshop is set to start around 4 p.m.

The return to learn presentation shows all students will return full time, in-person, unless there is a health concern or parents selected online classes.

The Virtual Scholars Academy is no longer accepting students. Right now, nearly 420 students are enrolled.

This school year, all students will have a mobile device, and all classroom teachers will have new laptops.

All students in Virginia schools must also wear a mask at school after the governor’s mandate.

Norfolk schools will update COVID numbers daily online, including cases by school.

The district also plans to have vaccine clinics at schools for students and staff. The consent forms are available on the school district’s website.

Vaccines are available Tuesdays and Thursdays for anyone 12 and up at Military Circle Mall.

