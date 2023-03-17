NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools will be hosting community forums to discuss the new proposed curriculum for Family Life Education classes.

According to an email sent out to parents and guardians Friday, the curriculum would be used for students in grades 6 through 12 and would provide medically accurate, age-appropriate and evidence-based family life education and comprehensive sex education.

The new curriculum will not only allow students to make informed decisions about their relationships, health, and well-being, but it will also give parents and guardians the opportunity to guide children when it comes to values and sexual health.

One of the community forums will be held on Zoom on Mar. 22. Those interested in attending must register ahead of the forum.

There will also be two in-person sessions held:

Mar. 23: Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

Mar. 27: Richard Bowling Elementary School

Both sessions will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Parents and community members that do attend one of the forums will be asked to fill out a feedback form to share their thoughts.

To read the proposed curriculums for both middle school and high school, visit the Norfolk Public Schools website.