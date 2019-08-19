Norfolk Public Schools to hold final job fair before school year begins

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) will hold its final job fair prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Have a passion for teaching, or perhaps helping young people reach academic success? Norfolk Public Schools will be holding its final job fair before the new school year begins with many available positions in hand.

The event will be held on Friday, August 23 at Crossroads School located at 8021 Old Ocean View Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and officials strongly encourage applicants to fill out the job fair applications prior to the event which can be found on the NPS website.

The job fair presents applicants with an opportunity to be hired on the spot and meet principals and administrators for Norfolk Public Schools.

Available Teacher Positions

Auto Body Repair

Elementary Education, K-5

Mathematics

Media Specialist

Middle School Science

School Psychologist

Spanish

Special Education

Speech Therapists

Available Classified Positions

Custodian I and Substitutes

In-School Suspension Monitors

Part Time Cafeteria Monitors

School Nutrition Assistants (P/T & F/T)

A printed completed copy of the application is needed along with copies of resumes, a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessments scores (e.g. VCLA, RVE, Praxis II) recent student teaching evaluations, references would definitely boost your chances of being hired on the spot.

For further information, applicants may contact Norfolk Public Schools officials at (757) 628-3905.