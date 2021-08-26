Norfolk Public Schools receives grant to help connect families to internet

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Norfolk Public Schools received a grant from Cox Communication to help connect families to broadband.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

The grant, part of Cox’s Connect2Compete program, is expected to provide internet to 100 families.

“High-speed Internet access is no longer a luxury good,” according to the program’s website. “It has become an essential tool for succeeding in school. Teachers are increasingly incorporating digital tools in the classroom to enhance learning, assigning online homework and using email to communicate with parents and post grades online.”

The low-cost internet product for families with school-aged children is also in use in Virginia Beach. Last year, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence told 10 On Your Side that the program provides “deeply discounted online access to families who qualify.”

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10