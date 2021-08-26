Norfolk Public Schools receives grant to help connect families to internet

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Norfolk Public Schools received a grant from Cox Communication to help connect families to broadband.

The grant, part of Cox’s Connect2Compete program, is expected to provide internet to 100 families.

“High-speed Internet access is no longer a luxury good,” according to the program’s website. “It has become an essential tool for succeeding in school. Teachers are increasingly incorporating digital tools in the classroom to enhance learning, assigning online homework and using email to communicate with parents and post grades online.”

The low-cost internet product for families with school-aged children is also in use in Virginia Beach. Last year, Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence told 10 On Your Side that the program provides “deeply discounted online access to families who qualify.”