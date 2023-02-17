NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair on Feb. 25.
The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads K-8 School, located at 8021 Old Ocean View Rd. NPS is currently hiring for the 2023-2024 school year and has the following positions available:
- Teaching Positions
- Art
- Business & Information Technology
- Elementary Education, PreK-5
- English
- Foreign Language (French & Spanish)
- Health and Physical Education
- History & Social Sciences
- Library Media Specialists
- Mathematics
- Nurses
- Science (Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Physics, Middle School Science
- Special Education
- Speech Language Pathologists
- Technology Education
- Classified Positions
- Attendance Technicians
- Bus Attendants
- Bus Driver
- Custodian
- Employee and Wellness Assistants
- School Nutrition Assistants
- Teacher Assistants
Applicants are encouraged to complete an online application prior to attending the fair. People are also asked to bring their application and copies of supporting credentials.