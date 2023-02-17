NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair on Feb. 25.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads K-8 School, located at 8021 Old Ocean View Rd. NPS is currently hiring for the 2023-2024 school year and has the following positions available:

  • Teaching Positions
    • Art
    • Business & Information Technology
    • Elementary Education, PreK-5
    • English
    • Foreign Language (French & Spanish)
    • Health and Physical Education
    • History & Social Sciences
    • Library Media Specialists
    • Mathematics
    • Nurses
    • Science (Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Physics, Middle School Science
    • Special Education
    • Speech Language Pathologists
    • Technology Education
  • Classified Positions
    • Attendance Technicians
    • Bus Attendants
    • Bus Driver
    • Custodian
    • Employee and Wellness Assistants
    • School Nutrition Assistants
    • Teacher Assistants

Applicants are encouraged to complete an online application prior to attending the fair. People are also asked to bring their application and copies of supporting credentials.