NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair on Feb. 25.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads K-8 School, located at 8021 Old Ocean View Rd. NPS is currently hiring for the 2023-2024 school year and has the following positions available:

Teaching Positions Art Business & Information Technology Elementary Education, PreK-5 English Foreign Language (French & Spanish) Health and Physical Education History & Social Sciences Library Media Specialists Mathematics Nurses Science (Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Physics, Middle School Science Special Education Speech Language Pathologists Technology Education

Classified Positions Attendance Technicians Bus Attendants Bus Driver Custodian Employee and Wellness Assistants School Nutrition Assistants Teacher Assistants



Applicants are encouraged to complete an online application prior to attending the fair. People are also asked to bring their application and copies of supporting credentials.