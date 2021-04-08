Norfolk Public Schools hosting virtual job fairs this month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools will host several virtual job fairs this month for various teaching positions.

They are looking for math and reading specialists, among other positions, as well as teachers for the summer.

Registration for the virtual job fairs for math and reading specialists on April 13 and 15, respectively, is now closed. Registration is only open for a virtual job fair for other teaching positions on April 17.

The job fair that’s still open for registration will be held April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The deadline for registration is Tuesday, April 13.

Zoom details will be sent upon registration.

For more information, visit npsk12.com/hr.