Norfolk Public Schools begin mobile device distribution to students in need

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools announced that beginning April 20, the city’s five public high schools will begin distributing mobile devices to students who have expressed a need for technology.

Among the devices are Google Chromebooks, laptops, and iPads. In May, the school plans to distribute wireless hotspots to students who do not have internet access and until then, three Norfolk schools have opened wireless signals that extend to the school parking areas.

All NPS devices connect automatically to the NPS WiFi from those locations.

The planned device distribution schedule is as follows:

“Norfolk Public Schools is committed to making inroads with addressing the challenges associated with bridging the digital divide among its student population,” according to school officials.

