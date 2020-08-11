Norfolk Collegiate receives gift to offer ‘inclusive and supportive community’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Collegiate announced Monday it has received a monetary gift to the tune of $600,000 to launch a “multi-year Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice” (DEIJ) initiative.

The gift’s five core targeted areas to improve include student/family experience and education, curriculum, community engagement and hiring practices.

According to school officials, the money was gifted by an honorary trustee and alumnus Ted Mathas and his wife. Norfolk Collegiate says they plan to use the check to launch DEIJ, which they hope will guide students, faculty, staff, and the community to a commitment of diversity and anti-racism.

The school has not been clear what specifically the money will be used for, but 10 On Your Side has reached out to the officials to learn more about what the changes look like.

“Although our community strives to value kindness, respect and genuine care for every person, we must acknowledge that we have fallen short and that minority students, parents and faculties of Norfolk Collegiate have been hurt as a result. We are committed to bettering our community and shepherding in a formative era of inclusivity and change,” Scott Kennedy | Head of Norfolk Collegiate

