Norfolk approves plan to return students in lower grades to in-person learning March 15

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk school officials have approved a plan to return students in lower grades to the classroom starting March 15, which is Gov. Ralph Northam’s deadline for divisions to offer some form of in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norfolk School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to adopt Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong’s plan to start bringing students back for in-person learning next month.

First, teachers and staff will return to their respective work locations on March 1.

The plan will then bring pre-K through fifth-grade students back on a hybrid model March 15. Self-contained students with disabilities and English language learners will also come back on that date.

Grades six through 12 will remain fully online at that time.

All middle school students will then begin a hybrid schedule on April 12.

Grades nine through 12 will remain online until April 26, at which point all high school students begin the hybrid schedule.

“March 1-3, 2021, will serve as asynchronous learning days for students while teachers and staff make final preparations to begin safely phasing in students,” the division announced after the meeting Wednesday.

A webpage dedicated to the return to in-person instruction will launch Thursday, Feb. 18. Additional details will be made available to division families and employees.

Several board members asked about year-round school, or extended schooling, for students who needed it.

Byrdsong said at this point, they are not recommending that, but they are planning to expand summer learning in some way.

Byrdsong said she is not aware of any other local school districts doing year-round school. A board member brought this up because of what Richmond is considering.

Northam in a recent press conference said Virginia school divisions should work to return some students to in-person learning by March 15.

Right now, Norfolk doesn’t offer any in-person learning. Children in the city have been learning online since the start of the fall 2020 semester.