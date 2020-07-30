NNPS superintendent to host Q&A about Return to Learn plan Thursday night

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Prior to recommending a virtual or hybrid learning plan to the Newport News School Board, Superintendent Dr. George Parker will take questions from parents during a Facebook Live event tonight. 

Parker will make his recommendation to the board Tuesday, August 4.  

NNPS leadership has already announced that full time in-person learning is not feasible for the start of the school year. 

MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVERAGE AND INFO

Its “Return to Learn” plan outlines two options: an all virtual model or a hybrid model, which would include two days of in-person instruction.  

Parents can read the full plan by visiting the NNPS website. 

Parker and other members of the school system leadership team will answer questions tonight on the system’s Facebook page from 6:30-7:30. 

The Q&A will also be broadcast live on NNPS-TV (Fox 47 in Newport News, Verizon Fios 17) and live streaming on NNPS TV, but questions can only be submitted via Facebook.

Parker may give a brief summary of the parent survey, which closed Wednesday night. 

The full results will not be presented until next Tuesday’s board meeting. 

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10