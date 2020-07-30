NNPS superintendent to host Q&A about Return to Learn plan Thursday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Prior to recommending a virtual or hybrid learning plan to the Newport News School Board, Superintendent Dr. George Parker will take questions from parents during a Facebook Live event tonight.

Parker will make his recommendation to the board Tuesday, August 4.

NNPS leadership has already announced that full time in-person learning is not feasible for the start of the school year.

Its “Return to Learn” plan outlines two options: an all virtual model or a hybrid model, which would include two days of in-person instruction.

Parents can read the full plan by visiting the NNPS website.

Parker and other members of the school system leadership team will answer questions tonight on the system’s Facebook page from 6:30-7:30.

The Q&A will also be broadcast live on NNPS-TV (Fox 47 in Newport News, Verizon Fios 17) and live streaming on NNPS TV, but questions can only be submitted via Facebook.

Parker may give a brief summary of the parent survey, which closed Wednesday night.

The full results will not be presented until next Tuesday’s board meeting.

