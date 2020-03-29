Newport News Schools Superintendent announces academic plan during COVID-19 closure

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Superintendent of Newport News Public Schools provided an update on the academic plan for the remainder of the school year, now that all schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. George Parker announced the plan to families in an email Saturday night.

Governor Ralph Northam closed schools across Virginia through the end of the school year because of the coronavirus.

For Newport News preschool and elementary school students, lessons have been created through April 17, excluding Spring Break. The school division will continue to provide lessons for elementary students through June.

The lesson plans are all posted on the At-Home Learning website.

Middle and high school teachers will continue to provide online instructions.

Dr. Parker’s email also included information about student grades, testing, graduation requirements, medication pick up, meal service and school office hours. For instance, third quarter grades will end as scheduled, on April 3, 2020. The third quarter grades will be calculated based on a student’s grade as of March 13, 2020. The fourth quarter grading period will begin after Spring Break.

Any seniors who were not on track for graduation as of March 13 due to grades will have the opportunity to improve their grades during the fourth quarter. All seniors will have the option of accepting their final average from March 13 or including their fourth quarter assignments.

The State Superintendent has stated that all Virginia seniors who were on track to graduate as of March 13, 2020, will graduate.

You can read Dr. Parker’s full message at this link on the Newport News Public Schools site.

Get information about other local school systems’ response to the COVID-19 at this link on WAVY.com.

