Newport News schools become first in U.S. to offer Tutor.com as employee benefit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News announced a partnership with Tutor.com to provide dependents of full and part-time employees free online tutoring, becoming the first in the United States to do so.

Tutor.com is a company of more than 3,000 tutors working to provide learning assistance. They are available around the clock, seven days a week.

The program is being offered to employees through the city’s Renew Employee Wellness Program, which works to deliver proactive activities promoting healthier lifestyles for the city’s workforce.

“We understand the challenges parents are facing in this COVID environment in terms of helping their children with virtual learning,” said Newport News City Manager Cindy Rohlf. “It is our hope that by providing this service as a part of our Renew Employee Wellness program, our employees and their school-aged children will get the support and assistance they need for academic success.”

