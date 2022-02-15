Newport News parents urge school board members to follow Chesapeake and VB with optional mask policy

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Concern over masking in schools took over most of Tuesday’s Newport News school board meeting.

Although the district’s mask policy was not a topic in the meeting agenda, dozens of parents asked the board to follow other districts in Hampton Roads such as Virginia Beach and Chesapeake and make masks optional.

School board member Rebecca Aman made a motion to make masks optional beginning next Tuesday, Feb. 22 but it was never seconded, so no vote took place.

That didn’t stop parents from asking board members to reverse their stance on the district’s mandatory mask policy.

Mandatory masking in schools could soon come to an end on March 1. Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent an amendment back to the General Assembly Tuesday that would allow parents to opt out of school mask mandates on March 1. Lawmakers already passed the bill before Youngkin sent it back with the dated amendment.

“This is like catching a mosquito with a chainlink fence,” said parent Ron Watrous.

Watrous was one of multiple parents dressed in red at Tuesday’s meeting — all sick of their children being required to cover their faces in school.

“I’m asking you to please make mask wearing parents’ choice,” stated parent Heather Clements.

Newport News Public Schools is one of five school districts in Hampton Roads that still has a mandatory mask policy in effect while school board members await further legal guidance from Richmond.

Norfolk, Suffolk, Hampton and Portsmouth have all stuck to their masking policies.

Among the sea of red, was parent Matthew DeGrave.

“I honestly think this school board is doing a good job. There are a lot of people here who are really angry and upset. I hope that you guys vote to keep the mask mandate until the law goes into effect,” DeGrave concluded.