HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Education promises a faster, more effective teaching licensure process through VALO — Virginia Licensure Online.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons told 10 On Your Side the new system promotes transparency.

“As a teacher applies for initial license, you can see it tracked through the process so they know where they are in the process,” Coons said, “their future employer might know where they are in the process and it really helps them be effective and more efficient at seeing when they’re going to be fully licensed and get them into the classroom because we know, ultimately, we want to hire a high-quality educator in every classroom, every day.”

The system covers license renewals for existing educators, the transition from a provisional to full license, and the applications for a temporary license.

Coons said the state department was already working on the system when she became superintendent in April.

Educators were telling the agency they needed a more efficient way to apply for their licenses.

“If you’re waiting on your licensure process and you’re interviewing at the same time,” she said, “it makes it that much harder to get that job to be satisfied, to be secure and move forward.”

The program also intends to help curb teacher shortages.

It’s an issue Coons said is currently more localized than statewide, telling 10 On Your Side that the Tidewater area has a higher percentage of shortages than other area across Virginia.

“We’re really encouraging school divisions to think about a localized approach,” she said. “How do I build teachers within my community? Are there aspiring educators in my community who may have barriers to becoming a teacher?”

She said at the end of the day the system is meant to make this process a breeze for future and current educators.

“But what we want to make sure is that it’s easy and that you’re not waiting and thinking ‘well maybe I should interview maybe I shouldn’t interview, maybe this other career path is easier to enter into.”

To find VALO, head on over to Licensing Services | Virginia Department of Education.