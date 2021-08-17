New childhood education programs expected to drive ‘historic’ enrollment records in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — New early childhood education programs in Virginia are driving “historic” enrollment records, Gov. Northam says.



Virginia’s two largest state-funded preschool programs, the Virginia Department of Education’s Virginia Preschool Initiative and the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation’s Mixed Delivery Preschool Grant Program, are expected to result in historic enrollment for the upcoming school year.



Virginia has authorized $151.6 million to the Virginia Preschool Initiative and Mixed Delivery for fiscal year 2022 which is a $60.9 million increase compared to the previous school year.



More than 23,600 students across 126 school divisions in the Commonwealth are projected to be served by Virginia Preschool Initiative classrooms in the 2021-2022 school year. This compares with approximately 18,000 total children served by Virginia Preschool Initiative programs in 124 divisions before the pandemic.



Nearly 1,500 three- and four-year-olds will be served by the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation’s Mixed Delivery Grant Program across 45 localities.



Nearly 1,500 three- and four-year-olds will be served by the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation's Mixed Delivery Grant Program across 45 localities.

This compares to 239 children in 9 localities from 2020-2021.

