Nearly 300 students and staff have had in-person learning disrupted by COVID in York County

YORK COUNTY , Va. (WAVY) — York County Schools says nearly 300 students and staff in the district have missed class so far this year because of the coronavirus.

That’s either due to them being diagnosed with COVID-19 or having been a close contact of someone who was diagnosed. The first day of school was Friday, August 30.

District officials said in a message posted Friday to the district’s website that most cases have come from outside of school. The district currently requires masks.

The school district did say that some people have come to school with COVID symptoms and families need to conduct daily health screenings before coming to school each day and people need to stay home if they are sick.

“This is a key strategy to keeping our schools open for in-person learning. Additionally, individuals identified as close contacts cannot come to school unless they are fully vaccinated and symptom-free,” the district said.

Students who are in quarantine are still expected to complete school work if they are not sick.

