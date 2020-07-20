Nauticus to provide free STEM engagement programs for kids during COVID-19 pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus has been chosen as one of only twenty science centers and museums around the country selected to receive a grant in support of STEM engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant is designed to allow museums to continue supporting their communities by developing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs like the “Curious Kids STEM-ulating Activities” as children, families, and educators adapt to a new normal.



These interactive programs are FREE and offered bi-monthly to all who register. The activities are geared for families with children aged 5-12, but younger and older siblings may participate as well.



Twenty institutions were selected to receive funding, from among 96 science centers and museums that submitted applications.

Curious Kids sessions are 30-45 minutes in duration and will be hosted via Zoom. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance, and each session is limited to the first 100 participants. Upcoming programs are set for July 28, August 11, and August 25.

To register for the program, click here.

