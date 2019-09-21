NAS Oceana hosts thousands of local students for STEM learning day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It was a day of learning Friday ahead of the NAS Oceana Air Show, with one school system even trying to break a Guinness world record for the largest field trip ever.

The focus was on STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

More than 6,000 students from both Virginia Beach and Chesapeake spent the day getting hands-on learning.

“It’s pretty cool out here, because there is a bunch of science and I’ve always loved science,” said Claire Long at Truitt Intermediate 5th grader.

“I’m learning about a whole bunch of cool stuff,” Truitt Intermediate 5th grader Jamyah Seals added.

School officials say they hope what students learn in the classroom translates to real life.

“It just gives our students the opportunity to have those hands-on experiences outside the classroom, take place beyond the school walls,” Chesapeake Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton said.

Tyler Miller is a 10th grader at Grassfield High. He was with his classmates teaching the 5th graders.

“Instead of trying to teach physics to someone younger with a bunch of numbers and complex diagrams, you just do it as something simple like this, and they can really understand how it works just from experience,” Miller added.

Virginia Beach brought more than 5,000 students to STEM day. School officials are hoping that broke the world record for the largest field trip, with the previous record being just under 2,000.