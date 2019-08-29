Mission ready: Navy volunteers help Chesapeake schools get set for first day

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Sometimes the checklist seems like enough work for an army or, better yet in Hampton Roads, a Navy.

400 sailors volunteered in 25 Chesapeake public schools Wednesday morning as part of the “Servicing our Schools” Initiative.

10 On Your Side caught up with some of them at Deep Creek Central Elementary School.

“I was kind of surprised I didn’t know all the work that goes into preparing for a school year,” Master Chief Darnelle Lewis told WAVY.com.

They were building bulletin boards, putting tennis balls on chair legs, scrubbing desks and more.

“The sky is the limit, the staff lets us know what needs to be done and our service members go to work,” said military school liaison officer Tiffany Johnson.

The schools are all Purple Star schools. The Virginia Purple Star Designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.

Chesapeake schools have more than 7,000 military-connected students.

It didn’t take the volunteers long at all to complete their tasks, but a little military muscle saved teachers a ton of time to spend on other mission essentials.

“It’s so critical to have a strong start and you want to make sure that when you are welcoming the kids day one that everything is right there ready to go,” said Dr. Daniel White, Deep Creek Central’s principal.

Mission accomplished.