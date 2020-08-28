Military families grateful for free school supplies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, dozens of local military families got supplies they needed at a school supplies giveaway.

Navy MWR, with help from USAA and Operation Homefront, gave away 150 backpacks stuffed with paper, pencils, crayons, and more.

The event is usually a back-to-school bash with a DJ and cookout, but COVID-19 distancing rules being what they are, MWR created a new way to show support for military families: a drive-thru giveaway.

The change didn’t seem to bother kindergartener Elizabeth who told WAVY.com, “I’m excited to learn math and draw good.”

Elizabeth picked a backpack with a donut design which was stuffed with supplies she’ll need.

“We understand that the virtual platform is new and different for all of our families but work still has to be done. So, paper, pens, rulers,” MWR Director for NSA Hampton Roads Kelley Harkins said.

NSA Hampton Roads Commanding Officer Capt. Jonathan Kline wants families to know Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads is here for them as the school year moves forward.

“There’s a lot of challenges out there. It’s made even more challenging because of COVID, and they just have to reach out for help if they need it,” he said.

Right now, parents are hoping the first nine weeks of school go as smoothly and quickly as the giveaway … 150 backpacks gone in 40 minutes.

If you missed out on the giveaway Friday, there are other giveaways happening for military families across the area.

