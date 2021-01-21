Middlesex Co. School Divison receives two electric school buses

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Middlesex County Public Schools hosted a celebration event for the delivery of the two electric school buses they received as part of Dominion Energy’s electric school bus program on Tuesday.

Middlesex County is one of 15 school districts receiving buses under phase one of the program and is among the first districts to receive their buses.

Other districts in Eastern Virginia are set to receive their buses soon, including Chesapeake, Hampton, James City County, and Virginia Beach.

In total, 50 buses will be deployed to districts across Dominion Energy’s service area as part of phase one.

The electric school buses produce zero emissions, according to Dominion Energy. This means there will be cleaner air in the communities where the buses are deployed to reduce operational and maintenance costs for school districts.

Their batteries can store energy and inject it back onto the grid to help meet energy demands.

