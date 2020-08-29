Mathews County Schools asks for recommendations following vote to rename Lee-Jackson Elementary School

A statue of Confederate commanding general Robert E. Lee is seen in the crypt of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on August 24, 2017. – With moves to dismantle Confederate monuments gaining momentum, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, recently called for Confederate statues to be removed from the US Capitol. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Mathews County Schools have released a survey asking residents for recommendations after voting to change the name of Lee-Jackson Elementary School.

The survey is now up on the Mathews County Schools website less than two weeks after the school board voted 4-0, with one abstention, to rename the school named after Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

The latest comes as districts across the commonwealth and country remove symbols honoring former Confederates.

School Board Chairman John Priest says a subcommittee will be formed to gather recommendations for a new name, which will be determined no later than December 15.

According to the survey, the Board will solicit and accept input from the public regarding the names of schools and school facilities but reserves the right to make the final decision regarding the name of any school or school facility.

Suggestions regarding the name of a school or school facility must be in writing, must state the name of the person or group making the suggestion, and must state the reason(s) supporting the suggestion.

The school cannot be named for a living individual. However, officials say schools and school facilities may be named for individuals who have been deceased for at least 10 years.

To participate in the survey, click here.

