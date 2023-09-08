PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The recently released Standards of Learning report painted a grim picture of the state education in the Commonwealth.

Governor Glenn Youngkin responded to the declining test scores with his ALL IN VA plan which focuses on attendance, literacy and learning.

“The shuttering of our schools led to lasting learning loss for our children. Especially in grade 3 through 8, we must redouble our efforts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “ALL IN VA focuses on the foundational elements of education, attendance, literacy and learning, and provides a playbook to school divisions to meet the needs of our students.

The same report, however, points to significant gains in student performance in two local school systems.

A spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools said students demonstrated mastery in every subject, and the school system also maintained or improved year-to-year performance among all demographics.

Courtesy of Chesapeake Public Schools

“These results are a testament to the unwavering commitment to academic excellence within our school district. We are immensely proud of our students for their hard work and growth. We also extend our appreciation to our dedicated teachers and supportive parents who have played a vital role in our students’ success,” said Superintendent Jared Cotton.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools are also set to earn state accreditation for the 2023-2024 school year, based on the SOL report.

The division exceeded pre-pandemic pass rates in Geometry, Algebra II and Earth Science.

“The data shows VBCPS exceeded the state level of performance in all subject areas and outperformed all local divisions in reading, writing, and science,” said VBCPS Acting Superintendent Dr. Donald E. Robertson Jr.

Courtesy of VBCPS

To read Virginia’s 2022-2023 Standard of Learning scores click here.