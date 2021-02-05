Local school districts’ websites down Friday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local school districts are reporting their school websites are down Friday morning due to a problem with the company they use to maintain their sites.

At least Virginia Beach and Suffolk are experiencing some sort of issue, with Virginia Beach reporting all school websites down.

“Our vendor is having issues with sites across the country, but we are working closely with them to expedite restoration of services. We apologize for the inconvenience and will let you know as soon as the sites are back up and running,” Virginia Beach said in a message to students and staff.

Virginia Beach first reported this issue Thursday night.