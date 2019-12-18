Local official named finalist in National Superintendent of the Year award

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local superintendent is in the running for national recognition.

Hampton Superintendent Jeffery Smith has been named one of four finalists for 2020 National Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents Association (AASA).

According to a officials, the award acknowledges leaders who make a positive difference in the lives of students they serve.

Since 2015, Dr. Smith has worked to cultivate the highest academic success rate that the district has seen in decades.

A release from the city cites lower dropout rates, higher graduation rates and a 642-percent increase in the school’s dual enrollment program with a local college.

Other finalists in the competition are from Oregon, Georgia and New York.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories