Local leaders respond to school closures for the rest of the academic year due to COVID-19

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — In an unprecedented move, Gov. Ralph Northam has closed Virginia’s schools for the remainder of the academic year in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement that schools will not reopen came on March 23. Virginia’s schools have already been closed for one week and the Virginia Department of Education has applied for a waiver to excuse students from federally-mandated Standards of Learning tests. Local school administrations have organized to keep children educated and taken care of, by providing online curriculum and free lunches to students who need them.

“School closures are necessary to minimize the speed at which COVID19 spreads and protect the capacity of our healthcare system,” Northam said.

Hampton Roads’ school administrations began reacting to Northam’s announcement about school closures by sending out communications to parents who are unsure of what the next move for educating their children is.

CHESAPEAKE

Chesapeake Pubic Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton communicated with parents via email on March 23. Cotton said that CPS will look to the Virginia Department of Education to provide guidance on how schools and families should move forward with public education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know you have many questions and we will continue to address them as quickly as we can. The Virginia Department of Education will provide guidance in the coming days as we all work to address this unprecedented situation,” Cotton wrote in the email.

ISLE OF WIGHT

Isle of Wight County Schools officials also sent out communications about the school closures on March 23. Officials said that IWCS Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton will provide more information about ongoing education efforts to families on March 25. That coming communication will address graduation requirements, GPA, grades, and the continuity of education for students.

” We will continue with our meal distribution plan for the remainder of the school year. We realize these are trying times for everyone, and we understand you have many questions. IWCS is working tirelessly to provide answers for you and we will share that information with you through our usual channels,” school officials wrote in an email.

VIRGINIA BEACH

Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence sent an email to families on March 23 that said he also has questions for state officials on how educators and families should move forward now that schools are officially closed until at least June.

“I can assure you that, as you read this very message, I am working with the entire team here at VBCPS, as well as with city and state officials, to get answers to your questions,” Spence wrote in an email to parents, adding that the remainder of the week will go as planned, with VBCPS offering students food and the city’s continuity of learning plans. “I expect to have more information for you in the coming days.”

