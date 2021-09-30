Local Hampton Roads school districts release graduation and dropout data

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After nearly two years of unprecedented learning, local school districts continue to look forward, while reflecting on the past.

The following school districts have released recent data on graduation and dropout rate:

Hampton

Hampton City Schools continue to make history with the highest on-time graduation rate and lowest dropout rate since 2008, according to a school division news release.

They currently have the second-highest on-time graduation rate in the region with a total of 1,466 students in the Class of 2021. Hampton also has the second-highest rate in the Commonweath of Virginia compared to other school divisions that have between 500 and 5,000 students. Rates continue to climb for student groups who are historically underrepresented including African American and Hispanic students, as well as students with disabilities and ones who are learning English as a second language.

The Virginia Department of Education reported that Hampton’s 2021 graduates surpassed the statewide average of 93% with an average of 96.9%.

Students are not included as graduates when calculating on-time graduation rates if they complete high school without earning a diploma or if they earned a high school equivalency certificate such as a GED. The completion rate for all Class of 2021 students, including diplomas, GED, and certificate of completion, is 97.9%.

Hampton’s current dropout rate is 0.3% compared to the division’s 2008 dropout rate of 14.1%. It is the lowest dropout rate of the 15 school divisions. They also have the lowest dropout rate in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is reporting an on-time graduation (OTG) rate of 94.9% for the 2021 cohort year, as well as the lowest recorded dropout rate of 2.7%.

“Congratulations to our educators and support staff for putting the needs of our students first, ensuring that each one walks off the graduation stage ready for college, the military or a career,” said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. “And thank you to our families for their patience and resilience as we navigated an entire year in the throes of COVID-19.”

Since 2014, the division’s graduation rate has increased by 6.4 percentage points and the dropout rate has decreased by 2.1 percentage points.

The district also released data in these key areas:

The division’s OTG has increased steadily from 84.2% in 2008 to 94.9% in 2021 and the dropout rate has decreased from 7% in 2008 to 2.7% in 2021.

Since 2018, the graduation rate for African American students increased by 1.7 percentage points and the dropout rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points.

Students with disabilities as a group increased their graduation rate from 91.7% to 93.5%.

