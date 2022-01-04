Local colleges and universities adjust calendars and coronavirus policies before 2022 return

Students wear masks on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The university announced that it would cancel all in-person undergraduate learning starting on Wednesday following a cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There has been a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia and nationwide, especially with the contagious Omicron variant of the virus spreading.

Many local college and universities have altered their calendars and COVID-19 policies in response.

WAVY.com compiled a list of the announced changes so you know what to expect before you return to campus for the Spring semester.

Christopher Newport University

Calendar

On December 23, an email was sent out announcing the delay in the start of classes from January 5 to January 10 and the move to telework and flexible work schedules for the week of January 3.

Booster Shots

On December 31, the university announced it would be requiring all students to receive a COVID-19 booster by February 15. In the message, the school wrote, “The booster requirement will help us protect our campus community and the community around us, and it will give us the best chance at delivering the highest quality in-person, in-classroom educational experience.”

Faculty and staff are not required to receive a booster, but are strongly encouraged to get one.

Masks

Face masks will continue to be required indoors.

Commencement

The date of Commencement has been moved from May 7 to May 14. This change also means the exam schedule will be pushed back.

Vaccinations

Those who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be tested weekly.

To learn more about CNU’s vaccination and masking policies, click here.

Hampton University

Calendar

Classes will begin remotely on Monday, January 10, 2022. In-person classes will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022. All in-person activities are cancelled through January 24,2022.

Booster Shots

Hampton University has decided to require the COVID-19 booster vaccine. Students will be required to receive the booster by Friday, January 14 and must upload a copy of their updated vaccination card to MedProctor by that date.

The University confirmed several students have suspended or expelled for submitting fraudulent vaccination cards.

Only those who have met this additional requirement may continue their enrollment at the University AND move into their residence hall. You must upload an updated vaccination card prior to moving

into your residence hall. Hampton University

Health Protocols

Everyone must wear required face coverings in all public spaces and practice physical distancing.

Mitigation Strategies include: Increasing routine cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting of all campus buildings. Electrostatic and ultraviolet light cleaning. Installation of hand sanitizer stations, disinfecting wipes and air purifiers. Daily temperature scans. Installation of plexiglass partitions in residence halls.

To learn more about HU’s vaccination and masking policies, click here.

Norfolk State University

Calendar

The start of spring classes has been moved to January 18, 2022. Move-in is now scheduled to begin on January 12-13, 2022 from 8:30 a.m.- 4:45 p.m. for new students and Spartan Suites residents. Returning students will be able to move in on January 13-16, 2022 from 8:30 a.m.- 4:45 p.m. All residents can move in immediately after being tested for COVID-19. Walk-In testing will be available on January 16, 2022.

Booster Shots

All students, staff, and faculty are required to show proof of having received a booster shot no later than Feb. 4.

Testing

All students who will be on campus during the Spring 2022 semester must complete return testing prior to the start of classes. Please see the updated information below for details:

Commuter Students

You have the option to sign up for the on-campus testing process using the Returning Student link, or you may submit your own COVID-19 test as long as it is administered between 1/10/22 and 1/16/22. Send a jpeg or pdf of your results to COVID@nsu.edu

before 1/17/22. Home test kits will be made available for free on campus for non-residential students on January 12, 13, and 14 from noon – 3 p.m. at the Student Center front desk.

Online Students

If you are completely online and do not come to campus for any reason including work, labs, events, or the library, you may notify covid@nsu.edu and be exempt from return testing.

To learn more about NSU’s vaccination and masking policies, click here.

Old Dominion University

Calendar

Old Dominion University will begin the spring 2022 semester as planned, with in-person classes.

Booster Shots

Eligible students, faculty and staff will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster and upload proof in the Monarch Wellness Portal by February 10, 2022. The deadline to upload proof of vaccination for those who are not yet eligible is within seven days of receiving the booster.

Testing

COVID-19 vaccine exemptions can be requested for medical reasons or religious beliefs. All unvaccinated individuals, including those requesting exemptions, will be subject to required weekly testing.

Students living on campus are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. All other students, faculty and staff are encouraged to test in order to know their health status before returning to campus for classes and/or work.

Health Protocols

The University will continue following the latest public health best practices in accordance with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other agencies, while also following similar actions being taken across many sectors of our society.

Masks

Effective August 16, 2021 and until further notice, Old Dominion University will require everyone two years or older to wear face masks that cover both the mouth and nose fully in all indoor public spaces, including classrooms, facilities and buildings, except when eating or drinking. This is regardless of vaccination status.

To learn more about ODU’s latest vaccination and masking policies, click here.

Regent University

Vaccinations

Regent University will not require students and employees to be vaccinated prior to returning to campus for Spring 2022. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) strongly encourages individuals to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

Completion of the daily self-screening questionnaire will not be required. However, if students or employees have symptoms, or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, they should navigate to the MyRegent portal, complete the questionnaire, and remain in place until the Office of Student Services or the Human Resources Department contacts them, respectively.

Masks

Regent University students and employees are strongly encouraged to wear face masks indoors in areas where social distancing is not possible. Face masks are not required outdoors.

To learn more about Regent University’s vaccination and masking policies, click here.

Thomas Nelson Community College (Soon to be ‘Virginia Peninsula Community College’)

Vaccinations

At this time, students are not required to be vaccinated at TNCC.

Employees are required to get vaccinated per Governor’s orders. They are required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week.

Faculty and staff seeking a religious and/or medical exemption are required to coordinate with Human Resources to ensure the appropriate documentation is available for review and consideration of exemption status.

There is a vaccination reporting tool. To access the tool:

1. log into my.vccs.edu or MyTNCC using your login credentials.

2. Next click on the SIS Tile

3. Click on Health Form tile.

4. Click “Fill out a New Form”

Masks

TNCC has an indoor mask requirement for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors in college-owned or leased spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

To learn more about TNCC’s vaccination and masking policies, click here.

Virginia Wesleyan University

Booster Shots

Virginia Wesleyan is requiring all faculty, staff and students to receive the COVID-19 booster shot and to submit proof of receiving COVID-19 booster shots on or before February 28, 2022.

Students must submit one of the following to covidsafe@vwu.edu no later than February 28:

A copy of your official CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card . An image of your vaccination card must clearly include your name, date of birth, and the location and date(s) of vaccination.

. An image of your vaccination card must clearly include your name, date of birth, and the location and date(s) of vaccination. A Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination, which can be generated from the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) recipient portal at vams.cdc.gov.

All University employees must submit proof of the COVID-19 booster with the same above requirements to humanresources@vwu.edu no later than February 28. This requirement applies to all full-time and part-time employees, University volunteers, and all primary contract service providers (Aramark, Sodexo, and Sentara).

Faculty and staff who are unable to submit proof of the booster should NOT report to campus on or after February 28, until their updated vaccine record is submitted.

Masks

Regardless of vaccination status, all students, faculty/staff, and visitors must wear face coverings/masks while indoors on campus. This includes classrooms, labs, residence halls, and other communal areas. Masks are not required outdoors as long as 6’ of social distance is maintained. Residential students do not need to wear masks in their own rooms.

To learn more about Virginia Wesleyan’s vaccination and masking policies, click here.

William & Mary

Booster Shots

All eligible William & Mary students and employees will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 booster vaccination on or before January 18, 2022. The CDC currently defines eligibility as six months past the Pfizer or Moderna series or two months past the J&J series.

Students who are not in compliance face being disenrolled for the spring semester. Employees who are not in compliance will be placed on 30 days leave without pay followed by termination if they remain out of compliance.

If you are not yet eligible, you will be required to obtain and record a booster within one month of your eligibility date, based on your vaccination dates recorded in the Kallaco portal.

If you already have an approved deferral for the spring semester or a disability or religious exemption on file, you are exempt from the booster requirement, but you will be required to comply with W&M’s testing protocols.

Masks

W&M continues to require masks indoors for all members of the community and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

View the William and Mary COVID-19 dashboard here. You can also visit the William & Mary COVID-19 page and Path Forward for the most current information on coronavirus protocols.

Tidewater Community College

Calendar

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, with the spread of the omicron variant, TCC has decided to implement a remote work and learning environment until January 18, 2022.

Now until January 18:

TCC will temporarily switch all in-person classes to synchronous online delivery.

All critical infrastructure employees will continue to report to work. All other campus employees should work remotely. Employees with questions about whether to report to work should contact their supervisor.

All on-campus events and activities are moved to virtual – including the upcoming Convocation/Learning Institute.

TCC will continue COVID-19 protocols concerning mask wearing. Masking indoors will continue throughout TCC to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

N95 Masks will be available for faculty and staff upon return to campus and upon request.

Laptop distribution will be held on Jan. 7-8. An email with additional instructions will be sent to those who are eligible.

Virtual resources will continue to be available: