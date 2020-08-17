Local church donates $30,000 for new Chromebooks for Chesapeake pre-K students

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — School systems nationwide are adjusting and preparing students and parents for a virtual school year due to COVID-19.

Not every student has the resources to get their work done, but a local church in Chesapeake, the Mount, has made a significant donation and impact on students who are in need.

Seven principals thought they were coming into a meeting Monday to talk about their preschool initiative program.

Instead, they were surprised to learn that all of their pre-K students will be getting Chromebook tablets to help them with the school year.

“When we came in and we found out that the Mount was going to be offering devices to our most underserved 4-year-olds … it was pretty amazing,” Jacqueline Tate, director of elementary teaching and learning.

The donation totaled $30,000.

Senior Pastor Kim Brown, with the Mount, said that is exactly why they decided to make such a generous donation.

“We know it’s a hard time for parents. We know it’s a lot of decision-making or navigating in a really strange and challenging season, so we can help out. And it was beautiful … to help parents across seven schools. We want to be able to do that,” said Brown.

Jacqueline Tate became emotional when she learned the news.

She says this will make a world of difference for students who are in need.

“Right now with [what] the Mount has done … they’ve leveled the playing field and they’ve given hope to these families and we are forever grateful,” she said.

The Chesapeake preschool initiative is a free program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are still spots open. If you’re interested, you can click here.

