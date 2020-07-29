Like many Hampton Roads divisions, Portsmouth schools to begin fall with virtual learning

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Like many other school divisions in Hampton Roads, the Portsmouth School Board has decided to being the fall semester virtually.

The school board voted unanimously Wednesday night to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually for at least the first nine weeks of school.

The item was on agenda for discussion only Wednesday night, but board member Costella Williams motioned to vote during the meeting as well to give families more time to plan. The board approved the motion.

Accountability measures will be in place for students and teachers. All students will be issued a Chromebook or iPad. Portsmouth Public Schools is also looking into possibly using buses as mobile hot spots to assist students with internet access.

Students with special needs and English language learners will also have access to school buildings for in-person assistance and instruction.

During a presentation, Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy said preliminary survey results showed the majority of those who answered prefer a virtual start.

Here are the options families and staff had to choose from:

Option 1: virtual for all

Option 2: hybrid plan for all (2 days in-person, 3 days virtual)

Option 3: hybrid plan for elementary and middle schools, virtual for high schools

Option 4: full in-school return

