Liberty student sues for refund of thousands in campus fees during COVID-19 pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A student filed a class-action lawsuit against Liberty University alleging that the private college does not plan to refund students thousands of dollars spent in unused campus services as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The student — who filed the lawsuit anonymously on Monday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia — accused LU of refusing to refund students fees paid for room and board, activities, and athletics, although those services are not available to the majority of students because of the school’s closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, many college and universities in Virginia announced that spring classes would transition to online instruction to prevent the spread of COVID-19. LU also transitioned its classes online, but university President Jerry Falwell, Jr. announced that some of the college’s services would reopen to students, including residence halls, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Falwell said that LU put social distancing measures in place on campus, including closing indoor fitness centers and transitioning dining services to a takeout model.

Falwell’s decision to reopen campus housing brought criticism from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. He called Falwell’s decision to reopen residence halls one of “too many mixed messages around the country about COVID-19.”

In the lawsuit, the anonymous student said that Falwell has “tried to downplay the significance of the pandemic.” The student said Falwell’s decision to reopen LU’s residence halls “forced” students to make the “difficult decision” to go home and resume their classes online while having paid for campus services or to stay on campus and risk their health due to the spread of COVID-19, according to the federal complaint.

The student also accused LU of remaining “open” to students in an effort to “try to keep money that should be returned to students and their families.” This includes thousands of dollars students spent in campus fees, including money paid for parking, athletics, room and board and activities fees, according to the complaint.

“Despite ending on-campus services and activities for the rest of the semester and leaving students with no safe and practical choice other than moving out of their on-campus housing and discontinuing coming to Liberty’s campus, Liberty has refused to refund to students and their families the unused portions of the fees that they each paid to cover the cost of certain on-campus services and activities, which are no longer available to students,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, and to previous statements made by Falwell, most students have chosen to leave LU’s campus even though residence halls remain open.

LU has offered a $1,000 credit to students who have chosen to leave campus. That money will be applied to their fall semester at the school, should they choose to return. Otherwise, LU has not offered to refund students for room and board, dining services, or other fees, the complaint alleges.

“Liberty University is, in a very real sense, profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic — keeping its campus and campus services ‘open’ as a pretext to retain … room, board, and campus fees, despite no longer having to incur the full cost of providing those services, all while putting students’ finances and health at risk,” the federal complaint alleges.

The student who filed the lawsuit is asking LU to refund students a pro-rated amount for unused services, including room and board.

10 On Your Side reached out to LU for a statement on the lawsuit.

University spokesman, Scott Lamb, responded to 10 On Your Side’s request for comment with a statement, in which LU officials said that they have “tirelessly attempted to balance the needs of students, employees, and the community as it has navigated through the unprecedented health challenges presented by COVID-19.”

LU officials also said that they do not believe the student who filed the class-action lawsuit “speaks for the vast majority of our students.”

“Similar class-action suits are pending against other schools, and such claims will no doubt be made against other higher education institutions that changed how they operate and deliver services to students in the face of COVID-19,” LU officials said in the statement. “Liberty’s attorneys will defend against this lawsuit, which is without legal merit.”

LU officials also pointed to the operational changes made on campus, which were a result of Northam’s directives for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. LU officials said that because operation changes were made due to orders issued by the governor, the university believes that the lawsuit is baseless.

“Even so, Liberty will still honor its pledge to provide $1,000 credits to certain students who have opted to move from the residence halls and will continue to allow its students to obtain academic credit in their educational programs online without interruption,” LU officials said in the statement.

“Liberty’s less populated and more frequently sanitized campus living environment will be maintained for those students who chose it as their safest option. Thankfully these measures have resulted in no on-campus student testing positive for COVID-19 thus far,” LU officials said in the statement.

