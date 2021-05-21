Lee-Jackson Elementary will be renamed Mathews Elementary

A statue of Confederate commanding general Robert E. Lee is seen in the crypt of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on August 24, 2017. – With moves to dismantle Confederate monuments gaining momentum, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, recently called for Confederate statues to be removed from the US Capitol. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Mathews County School Board has picked Mathews Elementary School as the new name for the school formerly known as Lee-Jackson Elementary.

District Superintendent announced the board’s decision this week. The name change will take effect on July 1.

The board voted 4-0 with one abstention in August 2020 to change the name of the school, which was named after Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

A subcommittee was formed after that vote to gather recommendations for a new name.