Lee-Jackson Elementary will be renamed Mathews Elementary

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Mathews County School Board has picked Mathews Elementary School as the new name for the school formerly known as Lee-Jackson Elementary.
District Superintendent announced the board’s decision this week. The name change will take effect on July 1.
The board voted 4-0 with one abstention in August 2020 to change the name of the school, which was named after Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
A subcommittee was formed after that vote to gather recommendations for a new name.