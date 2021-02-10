Large outbreak of COVID-19 at VMI; 146 active cases

FILE – This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. Virginia Military Institute’s Board of Visitors voted Thursday, Oct. 29 to remove the prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that stands in front of the barracks on campus. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LEXINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — There is a large outbreak of COVID-19 at the Virginia Military Institute, which is reporting 146 total active positive cases of the virus.

Wednesday, the university reported 145 of these cases are cadets, and one is a staff member. There are now 254 cadets in quarantine.

Just yesterday, VMI had reported 131 positive cases of the virus, 128 of which were cadets — about 75 percent of all cadets at the school.

Last week, the interim superintendent closed the campus to help slow the spread of the virus.