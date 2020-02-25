Jewish community to ask VB School Board to change 2021 start date to accommodate Rosh Hashanah

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Jewish community will speak to the Virginia Beach School Board on Tuesday night about changing the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.

The calendar currently has the first day of class for 2021 on the day after Labor Day, on the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah. The holiday marks the start of the Jewish New Year.

Virginia Beach Schools traditionally starts the day after Labor Day, and local Jewish leaders say this is an “unprecedented situation.”

Jewish parents are not happy about the scheduling conflict. Parent Mindi Golden Friedman says it’s unfair to make students choose between religion and school.

“How does nobody see that that was wrong and just by delaying one or two days for school there are other ways to make up those days, you start the kids off with a disadvantage if they miss their first day of school and teachers and administrators,” Friedman said.

School Board Chairwoman Carolyn Rye announced a plan to suspend the use of the school year’s calendar until the issue is resolved.

If you want to attend the meeting tonight, it starts at 6 p.m. in the School Administration Building at 2512 George Mason Drive in Virginia Beach.

Parents hope to resolve this issue sooner rather than later.