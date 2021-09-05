Jamestown Settlement, American Revolution Museum at Yorktown offer special 2-week admission for homeschooled students

A Colonial honor guard leads members of the Virginia General Assembly from a commemorative meeting at the recreated church on Jamestown Settlement on the 400th anniversary of the meeting of the original House of Burgess in Jamestown, Va., Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Families that homeschool their children will be able to get a special admission deal from Sept. 4-19 at Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

The admission comes during the Homeschool Program Days, which is a yearly opportunity for homeschooling families to come to the museums and learn about 17th- and 18th-century Virginia history.

Admission to “Homeschool Program Days” is $13 per family member. The ticket includes unlimited admission to both museums from Sept. 4-19. Children who are under 4 are free.

Education stations will be at each museum to help guests “explore a variety of historical topics as well as critical thinking, primary source analysis and how historians use clues from the past to put together a historical narrative,” the museums wrote in a news release.

Stations at Jamestown Settlement cover topics such as games played by Virginia Indians, the ways English colonists tried to make money for the Virginia Company of London, importance of fire as a technology among the Virginia Indian, English and West Central African cultures, and the lives of women in early Virginia.

Stations at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown include the roles of Native Americans in the American Revolution, lives of men who fought in the Revolution, medicine of the 18th century, and how fibers grown on the farm were processed into a usable product.

Tickets can be purchased online at the eStore or in person at either museum. The museums have safety protocols in place for COVID-19.

Tickets include:

• Admission to Jamestown Settlement, including refreshed exhibition galleries, short films in immersive settings and outdoor living-history that feature re-creations of a Paspahegh town, one of the three ships that sailed to Virginia in 1607 and an English fort.

• Admission to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, including expansive exhibition galleries, short films in immersive settings and outdoor re-creations of a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm.

• In-person access to guided tours and education stations that offer opportunities to engage with museum educators from a safe social distance.

Homeschool Guided Museum Tours

Tours at Jamestown Settlement will be held Sept. 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tours at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown will be available on Sept. 7, 9, 12, 14, 16 and 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information about Homeschool Program Days, contact Group Reservations at (757) 253-4939 or toll-free (888) 868-7593.

Jamestown Settlement is located on State Route 31 near the Colonial Parkway in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg and adjacent to Historic Jamestowne. The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is located on Route 1020 in Yorktown, near Yorktown Battlefield and Historic Yorktown.