Back to school: Issues reported in Hampton Roads with virtual learning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Schools say a technical issue is affecting internet access in city schools and administrative buildings on the first day of school.

The district says it’s also “affecting schools up and down the East Coast.” It’s unclear just how major an impact the issue is having at this time, but Virginia Beach school officials say engineering teams are working to fix the problem.

Other local school districts also reported some troubles on Tuesday.

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools reported technical problems with StudentVUE, the system the district uses for remote learning, but officials said the problems were solved about an hour later. York County Schools also had “extremely high volume of phone calls” Tuesday morning from parents in need of assistance, but there didn’t appear to be any technical issues. They urged parents to use email (ycsdITsupport@ycsd.york.va.us) instead for help.

Latest Posts: