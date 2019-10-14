Info session on rodent issue at Sherwood Forest Elementary set for Tuesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — What’s been done about the rodent infestation and other reported problems at Sherwood Forest Elementary?
You’ll have the chance to ask questions about repair work at a public meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.
Some parents have accused school leaders of downplaying the problems at Sherwood Forest, one of 21 elementary schools in the city identified as “poor” in a 2017 condition assessment.
Parents were officially notified about the issues in an automated call from Norfolk Public Schools on Tuesday night, in which the school system said it knew about the problems back in mid-September.
Here’s the copy of call:
“Sherwood Forest Elementary School experienced some pest control issues recently that are being addressed by the custodial staff, professional contract services, and NPS’ certified employees for pest control.Norfolk Public Schools
It was established that there was a low to moderate infestation of rodents in the school beginning mid-September. NPS is aggressively addressing it through our staff, and two contracted services to speed up the eradication. Risk Management performed air quality tests in multiple rooms and we’re awaiting the assessment results.
The treatment being done is in accordance with the Va. Dept. of Agriculture that governs the processes and procedures you can perform in a public building. We will have a site visit next week from a representative with the Va. Dept. of Agriculture to evaluate our processes and ensure it is in compliance with their regulations and provide support as needed.
The custodial staff will be in the school this weekend to thoroughly sanitize the school to continue and ensure a safe and clean learning environment.”