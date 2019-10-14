Info session on rodent issue at Sherwood Forest Elementary set for Tuesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — What’s been done about the rodent infestation and other reported problems at Sherwood Forest Elementary?

You’ll have the chance to ask questions about repair work at a public meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

Some parents have accused school leaders of downplaying the problems at Sherwood Forest, one of 21 elementary schools in the city identified as “poor” in a 2017 condition assessment.

Parents were officially notified about the issues in an automated call from Norfolk Public Schools on Tuesday night, in which the school system said it knew about the problems back in mid-September.

Here’s the copy of call: