‘I didn’t expect it to end so soon’: VB high school seniors come to terms with impacts of coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The sign outside Salem High School in Virginia Beach says “Closed until further notice.” That now means closed to the end of the year.

With the closure, high school seniors are left wondering what’s next.

“It was hard to believe at first,” said Landstown High senior Emma Jenkins. “It’s very different than how I have been living through high school.”

For seniors, this means no prom, no goodbyes and potentially no graduation ceremony.

“It’s sad,” added Landstown High senior Tamia Nady. “I was really looking forward to graduation and prom and I didn’t expect it to end so soon. I thought maybe we would have time and go back to school, but now it’s not happening. We worked all four years of high school to reach this moment to graduate, and always thinking class of 2020, and now it is here and now school is closed down and we don’t know what to do.”

“Just the thought of not getting the closure that I was hoping to get before parting my way with my life, it upsets me not being able to have the experience I was imagining,” Jenkins said.

On Tuesday, the state superintendent announced that all seniors who were on track to graduate on time will do so. School systems have been instructed to possibly extend the school year and add summer classes to help get seniors over the finish line.

“I didn’t even know that my last day of school was actually my last day of school and here I am thinking about how I won’t be able to go back,” Nady added.

Seniors are still holding out hope that somehow they are able to do what so many have done before them and walk across the stage.

“I definitely believe there are ways to go about recognizing the seniors,” Jenkins said. “It’s just not going to be how we would have imagined it.”

Virginia Beach Superintendent Aaron Spence tells 10 On Your Side all options are on the table for graduation.

