HAMPTON, Va, (WAVY) – Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications hosted 10-member Georgia (eastern Europe) delegation.

The delegation of journalists and faculty learned, evaluated and discussed higher education’s best practices in media education programs in the U.S.

“We are honored to collaborate with International Center for Journalists to support a global free press and examine world-class journalism values, ethics – and educational practices,” said Julia A. Wilson, SHSJC dean. “It is admirable that these passionate journalists and educators are demonstrating their dedication and commitment to building international journalism programs in various universities throughout the country,” she continued. “It’s our pleasure here at the SHSJC to support these educators in any way that we can. We look forward to a long-lasting exchange of ideas and information for our mutual support and growth.”

During the visit, the delegation visited selected journalism and strategic communications classes, toured the school and discussed best practices for developing curriculum in media instruction with SHSJC professors.

The group also will visit the American University School of Communication in Wash., D.C., and Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.