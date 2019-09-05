Hampton University offers free tuition to displaced students from the University of the Bahamas

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University is opening its doors to students from the University of the Bahamas who were displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

Destructive Hurricane Dorian impacted thousands of people in the Bahamas this week after the powerful storm spent more than two days hovering over the islands, bringing wind gusts up to 200 mph and storm surge between 20 and 23 feet, according to 10 On Your Side’s Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

Thousands of people were impacted by the powerful storm, including University of the Bahamas students. On Thursday, Hampton University announced that it would lend a helping hand to displaced University of the Bahamas students by allowing them to continue their education at the Virginia school in the fall, and by waiving costs for tuition, room, and board for one semester, according to a news release.

“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career — helping people to achieve and meet their goals,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey.

University of the Bahamas students can continue their education at Hampton University past the fall semester by paying the regular rate for tuition, room, and board, the release states.

“Hampton has been the educational choice for many Bahamians over its long history,” said former Student Government Association President Lawrence Rigby, of Nassau, New Providence. “Young Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama who are looking for the tools to rebuild their lives and our home will find them at Hampton.”