Hampton University Museum receives $75,000 grant to preserve historic mural

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton University Museum will receive $75,000 from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund to preserve Charles White’s Historic Mural.



The 1943 mural “The Contribution of the Negro to Democracy in America,” located in Clarke Hall, will be maintained by a new HVAC system afforded by the grant.



The Action Fund is the largest preservation effort to support the longevity of African American historic sites. This year’s grants will help preserve and restore 40 important Black landmarks throughout the United States.

Since July 2018, The Action Fund has invested $7.3 million in 105 preservation projects nationwide.

White chose to design a mural at the Hampton Institute that positively portrayed African Americans.



“This grant not only preserves the rich heritage of ‘The Contribution of the Negro to Democracy in America,’ but it ensures that future generations of Hampton University students and campus visitors are able to remember, learn about and honor those who came before them,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University president.



White focused on themes like African American resistance as portrayed by Crispus Attucks and historical figures, such as Nat Turner and Denmark Vesey. White also celebrated George Washington Carver, Sojourner Truth, and Booker T. Washington, a graduate of Hampton.

As a 40 Action Fund grantee, the Hampton University Museum is recognized as a home to Black culture and American history.



“…I am willing to continue to work towards gaining financial support for the preservation of this important commentary on American history,” said Dr. Vanessa Thaxton-Ward, Director of Hampton University.