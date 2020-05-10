Hampton Teacher of the Year surprised with celebratory drive-by parade

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – During Teacher Appreciation Week, a Hampton educator was recognized for being among the best.

Congratulations to Bethel High School Teacher Erik Wilson for being named the Hampton City Schools Teacher of the Year.

Because of the current pandemic, the school system couldn’t honor him like they usually would, so they decided to surprise him with a parade instead.

“What I’m thinking today is how glad I am that were able to celebrate him even though we have to

do it in a socially distant way; it just feels so good to let him know how proud we are,” said one parade participant.

“I don’t think he’s suspicious at all. I planted the seed about a week ago. About we need him to

sign off on some very important information.”

Mr. Wilson teaches World History.

10 On Your Side was there as the sound of police sirens and cheers passed broke the silence on his street Friday.

“I just kind of heard the police siren go by and I looked up and thought ‘wow that sounds

like a police car going down the street.’ Let me look out the window to see what’s goin on. I saw a

caravan of vehicles and one of the vehicles actually had a sign on it with my name. Oh my gosh.

This must be for teacher of the year. I guess I won it!,” said Mr. Wilson.

Thank you to Mr. Wilson and all the incredible teachers adjusting to a new way of teaching.

Click here to watch the Hampton City School’s coverage of the parade on YouTube.

